Alta. farmers asked for input on research

Six public sessions will be held this month to talk with Alberta farmers about research.

An online survey open until Jan. 31 will also collect opinions on farmer led research and priorities and how this might be carried out. Alberta Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen announced late last year the intention to move away from government led research and transition to farmer directed programs. About 50 Alberta Agriculture researchers and extension staff were let go at the end of the year as part of a cost cutting measure.

The public sessions will be held at:

• Lethbridge, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., University of Lethbridge, Fine Arts Building

• Grande Prairie, Jan. 17, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Grande Prairie Regional College, RA 210

• Vermilion, Jan. 21, 9-11 a.m., Lakeland College

• Camrose, Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., University of Alberta, Augustana College, Roger Epp Boardroom

• Olds, Jan. 23, 2-4 p.m., Olds College, Alumni Centre

• Calgary, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., University of Calgary Spy Hill Campus, Clinical Skills Building

The survey may be found at alberta.ca/farmer-led-research-engagement.aspx.

