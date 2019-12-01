Winning season continues for Agribition supreme champs

The 21st supreme champions at Canadian Western Agribition held Nov. 30

went to an Angus pair and Limousin bull that were previous winners at

other fall shows.

The supreme champion female was Brooking Countess 7077 by Bar E-L

Natural Law 52Y. The calf at side was Brooking Dusty’s Countess 9026.

Exhibited by Justin and Tawnie Morrison of Radville, Sask. who own

Brooking Angus Ranch, the cow was sold earlier to Dusty Rose Cattle Co.,

Arcola, Sask., and the heifer calf was sold at the Brooking production

sale to KT Ranches of British Columbia.

This pair has triumphed all year first winning championships at the Prince Albert Exhibition, Canadian

Western Agribition and was supreme champion at Farmfair and later

Agribition.

The supreme champion bull was Greenwood Electric Impact ET whose sire,

Greenwood Canadian Impact ET, was the 2017 Agribition supreme bull.

Exhibited by Scott and Jackie Payne who own Greenwood Limousin and

Angus, Lloydminster, Sask. Electric Impact was sold at Agribition for

$62,000 offering full possession and a half interest.

This bull was also supreme at Farmfair International and Lloydminster

Stockade Roundup. A half sibling to this bull was grand champion

Limousin female at Agribition.