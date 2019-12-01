Winning season continues for Agribition supreme champs

Your reading list

The winning bull at the Canadian Western Agribition supreme championship was the entry of Scott and Jackie Payne, owners of Greenwood Limousin and Angus, Lloydminster, Sask. Named Greenwood Electric Impact ET, this bull’s sire was the 2017 Agribition supreme champion Jaxon Payne is at the halter during the show held Nov. 30. | Barbara Duckworth photo

The 21st supreme champions at Canadian Western Agribition held Nov. 30
went to an Angus pair and Limousin bull that were previous winners at
other fall shows.

The supreme champion female was Brooking Countess 7077 by Bar E-L
Natural Law 52Y. The calf at side was Brooking Dusty’s Countess 9026.

Exhibited by Justin and Tawnie Morrison of Radville, Sask. who own
Brooking Angus Ranch, the cow was sold earlier to Dusty Rose Cattle Co.,
Arcola, Sask., and the heifer calf was sold at the Brooking production
sale to KT Ranches of British Columbia.

This pair has triumphed all year first winning championships at the Prince Albert Exhibition, Canadian
Western Agribition and was supreme champion at Farmfair and later
Agribition.

Tawnie Morrison accepts congratulations from Canadian Western Agribition Supreme judge Jay Holmes after she and her husband Justin Morrison of Brooking Angus Ranch at Radville, Sask. won the big prize for their cow-calf pair. | Barbara Duckworth photo

The supreme champion bull was Greenwood Electric Impact ET whose sire,
Greenwood Canadian Impact ET, was the 2017 Agribition supreme bull.

Exhibited by Scott and Jackie Payne who own Greenwood Limousin and
Angus, Lloydminster, Sask. Electric Impact was sold at Agribition for
$62,000 offering full possession and a half interest.

This bull was also supreme at Farmfair International and Lloydminster
Stockade Roundup. A half sibling to this bull was grand champion
Limousin female at Agribition.

