Turkey barn accused appear in court

Three people accused of breaking into a southern Alberta turkey farm appeared in Fort Macleod, Alta., provincial court Dec. 4 and had their cases adjourned to Jan. 8.

Claire Buchanan, 28, of Calgary, Maxwell Ming Mah, 46, of Edmonton and Kennadi Rae Herbert, 24, of Pincher Creek, Alta., were each charged with breaking and entering under section 348 of the Criminal Code. A youth similarly charged appeared in Fort Macleod youth court on Nov. 15 and the case was adjourned to Dec. 20.

The charges were laid in connection with a Sept. 2 incident in which a group of protesters entered turkey barns owned and operated by the Jumbo Valley Hutterite colony near Fort Macleod.

The accused were initially scheduled to appear in court Nov. 27 but court proceedings were delayed that day due to bad weather.

A small group of protesters were on hand Dec. 4 for the most recent court appearance. A special prosecutor from Calgary is to be assigned to the case.

The Sept. 2 incident raised concerns in the agricultural community about security safety, and prompted the Alberta government to increase fines and make changes to provincial statutes that address trespass and occupiers liability.

barb.glen@producer.com