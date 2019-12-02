Show results from Agribition

The final day of the 49th Canadian Western Agribition in Regina and culminated with the RBC Beef Supreme Challenge to conclude the 2019 fall show season.

The day also included the commercial cattle sale, sheep sale, prospect steer and heifer sale and a cowboy mounted shooting challenge between CWA CEO Chris Lane and Saskatchewan agriculture minister David Marit to raise money for STARS.

Show ring results from the Hereford shows are as follows:

Grand champion Polled female is Remitall-W Belle ET 45F from Remitall West at Olds, Alta. and Medonte Highlands. The reserve was WCC 100B Jessica 9100G exhibited by Wascana Cattle Co. in Regina.

The top polled bull was Haroldsons Ugrade 33D 36G, from Haroldsons Polled Herefords at Wawota, Sask.

The reserve was Haroldsons JVJ Royal 24E, from Haroldsons and Blairs.Ag.

In the Horned Hereford events, RG 5511 Rocket ET 702E with calf RG 5369 Triton 932G from Rocking G Land and Cattle Co., Gull Lake, Sask., was the grand champion female. Triple A Bam’s Fresh 8F from Triple A Herefords at Moose Jaw was the reserve.

The grand champion bull was Big-Gully 109 Espionage 181G from Big Gully Farm at Maidstone, Sask. Triple A 12D Gibson 7G was the reserve.

In the Shorthorn show, Sidetrack Stock Farm from High River, Alta. showed the grand champion female, SKTRK Crimson Red 02F. The reserve was Muridale Jay 34F, exhibited by CLF and RSB Cattle Co., Deloraine, Man. and Ramrod Cattle Co.

Bell M Farms from Englefeld, Sask. and Royce Moellenbeck showed the grand champion bull, Bell M Royal Navy 180F, while reserve honours went to Nimmo Reid Gunner 3G from Spady Farms at Williams Lake, B.C.

In the Charolais show, CML Copyright 714E, owned by McLeod Livestock of Rocky View County, Alta. and Nelson Hirsche Purebreds from Del Bonita, Alta., was the grand champion bull. Reserve champion was High Bluff Eldrado 74E from High Bluff Stock Farm, Inglis, Man. and Mutrie Farms, Glenavon.

The grand champion female was SVY Starstruck 712E with calf SVY Starstruck 938G, from Serhienko Cattle Co. at Maymont, Sask. and Brandon Hertz, Saskatoon.

Reserve female was BRCHE Berkly Ann 8507 PLD ET, owned by Prairie Cove Charolais from Bashaw, Alta. and Cay’s Cattle, Kinistino, Sask.

The commercial cattle show saw Jackson Family Farm and Andrew Jackson from Humboldt, Sask. win the pen of five open replacement heifers title with Simmental-Hereford-Angus crosses. The reserve winner was Wadella Ranch, Wade and Justin Joorisity, from Kipling, Sask. with Simmentals.

The grand champion bred heifers were in a pen of five Simmental-Angus crosses from Crystal Hebert of Hebert Livestock Ventures in Wawota.

A pen of 10 Angus-Simmental crosses from Westman Farms and Derek Westman, Vermilion, Alta., won the reserve banner.

The supreme champion ewe in the purebred sheep event was Struck 21F with lamb Struck 184G, a Suffolk exhibited by Struck Farms at Pilger, Sask.

The top ram, Sandy Hill 102F came from Sandy Hill Charollais at Red Deer, Alta.

And the high-selling horse in the Select Horse Sale Friday was A Tru Canadian, consigned by Justin Miller of Virden, Man. The gelding sold online to Sjogren Farms of Edberg, Alta.

