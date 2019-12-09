Regina farm show makes changes

Following the announcement last June that Canada’s Farm Progress Show would change its dates for 2020, organizers have now announced a new name.

The show, held in Regina for 42 years, is now Canada’s Farm Show.

It is moving indoors at Evraz Place and one ticket will provide three-day admission.

The show will hold a Speaker Series, new product launches and Alpha Bull Rodeo.

It will run Tuesday, June 16, through Thursday, June 18.

New name. New look. New indoor show! ADVERTISEMENT Agriculture has evolved since our first show 43 years ago. It was time that we did too. We can’t wait to introduce you to all the new components of our show. Stay tuned!https://t.co/8i4bS3xqWY pic.twitter.com/1Njo8aY3qY — Canada’s Farm Show (@canadasfarmshow) December 9, 2019

Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. chief executive officer Tim Reid said an advisory committee has been working with staff to build a new show direction.

“With the increase of global food demand on the horizon, now is the time for Canada’s Farm Show to redefine the show’s value proposition for the future,” he said in a news release.

“Farming is adapting and changing; farm shows need to do the same.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Viterra will continue as a presenting sponsor and just signed a three-year sponsorship contract. President Kyle Jeworski said the show is “rising to the challenge of making the necessary changes to ensure it continues adding value as a forum for meaningful dialogue, a showcase for innovation, and a place where industry players can connect and collaborate.”

Contact karen.briere@producer.com