Carbon tax increasing on Sask. electricity

SaskPower has issued a reminder to customers that the federal carbon tax applied on its bills increases from $20 to $30 per tonne on Jan. 1.

According to a news release, the crown utility expects farmers will have to pay an extra $60 in 2020. The year-over-year increase for residential customers will be about 1.5 percent, or $22.

All increases will vary depending on consumption.

The Federal Carbon Tax goes up Jan. 1. You may have a lot of questions. Visit the link below to find out what it means for you. #Powering2030 — SaskPower (@SaskPower) December 13, 2019

SaskPower estimated it collected $62 million in carbon tax in 2019, and that will go up to $122 million.

SaskPower updated its “Questions on Carbon Tax” blog posting on December 13. You can find the answers to many commonly-asked questions here.

