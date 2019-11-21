Saskatchewan harvest wrapping up, seven per cent still standing

Winnipeg (MarketsFarm) – Cold and wet conditions have halted operations across most of Saskatchewan, although some tough and damp crops are still being taken off as weather permits, according to the final crop report of the season from Saskatchewan Agriculture. With 93 percent of the crop combined, farmers were optimistic that they would still be able to finish, although some of the crop will likely be left out until the spring.

The east central part of the province was furthest behind, at only 83 percent combined, while the northeast was the most advanced at 98 percent done, according to the report.

On a crop-by-crop basis, 21 percent of the flaxseed, nine per cent of the canola, and six percent of the spring wheat was still unharvested province-wide. Most other crops were 95 to 99 percent done.

Crop yields vary greatly across the province, mainly due to the extremely dry conditions during the spring and summer as well as moisture received throughout the growing season, according to the report.

Many areas reported average to above average yields. Yields for hard red spring wheat were pegged at 45 bushels per acre, durum 39 bushels per acre, oats 88 bushels per acre, barley 66 bushels per acre, canola 38 bushels per acre, peas 38 bushels per acre and lentils 1,392 pounds per acre.

Quality was below average for almost all crops due to varying factors, including sprouting, staining and bleaching. Crops harvested early on fared better for quality.

Average hay yields on dry land were reported as 1.2 tons per acre (alfalfa), 1.2 tons per acre (alfalfa/brome), 1.1 tons per acre (other tame hay), 0.8 tons per acre (wild hay) and 1.9 tons per acre (greenfeed). On irrigated land, the estimated average hay yields were 3.5 tons per acre (alfalfa), 2.0 tons per acre (alfalfa/brome) and 3.5 tons per acre (greenfeed). Hay quality going into winter was rated as one per cent excellent, 58 percent good, 40 per cent fair and one per cent poor.

Cattle producers indicated that they have adequate winter feed supplies.

The number of acres seeded into winter cereals decreased on the year due to the late harvest delaying fall seeding operations in much of the province.

Never dreamed I’d get another crack at the soybeans this year. Harvest has now extended beyond 1/4 of a year. pic.twitter.com/pqINAb6fIC — Haydon Rice (@EagleValleyAcre) November 20, 2019

Cropland topsoil moisture conditions were rated as 15 percent surplus, 80 per cent adequate, four per cent short and one percent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions were rated as 10 per cent surplus, 80 percent adequate, nine per cent short and one per cent very short.

Farmers are busy trying to complete harvest, drying grain, completing fall work and hauling grain.