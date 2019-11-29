Purebred beef shows continue at Agribition

Show results from yesterday’s events at Canadian Western Agribition in Regina include more purebred beef events plus the start of the sheep classes.

In the Black Angus show, Brooking Countess 7077, with calf at side Brooking Dusty’s Countess 9026, took the grand champion female honours for Brooking Angus Ranch of Radville, Sask., and Dusty Rose Cattle Co.

The reserve was North Perth Barbara 507, with calf Merit Paycheque 9002, exhibited by Merit Cattle Co., also of Radville, and Meadow Bridge Angus.

Wilbar Cattle Co. of Dundurn, Sask., and additional owners Conley Cattle and Poplar Meadows Angus showed the grand champion bull, Conley South Point 8362.

Brooking Angus and ZWT Ranch showed the reserve, Brooking Gold Coin 8069.

Six Mile Red Angus Ltd. of Fir Mountain, Sask. had the top two females in the Red Angus show.

Red Six Mile Fanny 149, with calf, Red Six Mile Fanny 330G, was selected grand champion. Sunberry Valley Farms is an additional owner.

The reserve was Red Six Mile Ms Pathy 314F.

In the bull classes, Red DKF Racer 8E, exhibited by Shiloh Cattle Co. of Craigmyle, Alta., and DKF Angus topped the show. The reserve was MCKY 8731 from L83 Ranch of Westhope, North Dakota.

The Limousin grand champion female was DBCC Fool’s Gold 2F, exhibited by Double B Cattle Co. at Unity, Sask., while the reserve was RPY Paynes Gracelynn 9G, from Payne Livestock at Lloydminster, Sask.

The bull champion was Greenwood Electric Impact from Greenwood Limousin at Lloydminster, Sask. and Scott and Jacqueline Payne.

#CWA19. Grand champion Limousin bull Greenwood Electric Impact sells for $62,000 to Ben Armitage, Kinsella, Alta pic.twitter.com/Hu0FiITKHM — Barbara Duckworth (@Duckworthbj) November 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Payne Livestock’s RPY Paynes Aftershock 19F was the reserve.

The sheep shows began with commercial and market classes Thursday.

Ward Suffolks of Saltcoats, Sask., showed the grand champion single commercial ewe while Big Rose Farms from Biggar, Sask., had the reserve.

Double L Farms of Fox Valley exhibited the grand champion pen of commercial ewes. Furze Farms of Maryfield, Sask., showed the reserve.

The top market lambs were from Cross Creek Farm at Kirkella, Man., and Kimdain Sheep of Regina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock dog competition also ran Thursday. Milton Scott and Spot from Airdrie, Alta., won the event, followed by Dale Montgomery and Peg from Maple Creek, Sask., Steven Rosvold and Fran from Ethelbert, Man., Barry Breemersch and Ellie from Deloraine, Man., and Wendy Schmaltz and Ky from McCord, Sask.

Peter Gonnet of Outlook, Sask., won all three classes in the cow dog events with three different dogs.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com