Poor weather continues to hamper Alberta harvest: report

Winnipeg, (MarketsFarm) – Snow, rain and cold winds continued to hamper harvest operations in Alberta during the week ended Oct. 29, according to the latest provincial crop report.

Total harvest progress across the province was pegged at 81 percent done, which was up eight points from the previous week. Southern Alberta was farthest along, at 95 per cent done, while only 59 percent of the harvest was finished in the Peace River region.

On a crop-by crop basis, canola was 71.4 percent harvested, oats 77.7 per cent, spring wheat 84.0 per cent, barley 88.7 percent, and dry peas 96.4 percent.

Forecasts calling for more precipitation over the next week will cause additional harvest delays, according to the report. In addition, having crops dry out enough to store continues to be a major challenge.