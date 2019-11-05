Numerous veggie products recalled due to listeria risk

Numerous fresh-cut vegetable products were added Nov. 3 to a recall list by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to possible contamination with listeria bacteria.

Forty-one different Mann’s Organic products including broccoli coleslaw, kale-beet blends, cauliflower, corn, broccoli, green beans, and veggie trays are subject to recall, all bearing best before dates up to and including Nov. 16.

A veggie power blend by Sysco Imperial and Western Family broccoli slaw and sweet kale salad, with the same best before dates, are also part of the recall.

The CFIA said there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the products, which were distributed to retail outlets nationally. The recall was triggered by test results and an investigation continues.

The latest recall is an update to another one issued Nov. 1 on Compliments brand fresh-cut vegetable products and sweet kale blend.

Those who have purchased the recalled vegetables should throw them out or return them to place of purchase, the CFIA advised.

Food contaminated with listeria may look fine but can cause illness. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, persistent fever, muscle aches, persistent headache and neck stiffness. Listeria contamination is especially dangerous to pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found here.