Manitoba farmer invites Trudeau to his farm

A Manitoba producer is inviting the Prime Minister to visit his farm.

Bill Campbell, who farms near Minto, in southwestern Manitoba, sent a letter to Justin Trudeau this week.

In the letter, Campbell invites Trudeau to his farm and says he wants to work with the Liberal government.

“Since the election has concluded, we have heard a great deal from some Western Canadian politicians about separation from the rest of Canada given the lack of Western Canadian voices in your government,” wrote Campbell, who is the president of the Keystone Agricultural Producers.

“These discussions do not serve the best interest of our country and are not discussions Manitobans support. We do, however, have the need to hear from our federal government on the issues that we encounter every day.”

The Keystone Agricultural Producers released the letter, to the media, Tuesday morning.

In the wake of the October 21 federal election, farmers, politicians and thousands of Westerners have vented their frustration with the result.

Trudeau and the Liberals are in power, despite not winning a seat between Winnipeg and the Lower Mainland of British Columbia. Voters in Alberta and Saskatchewan elected zero Members of Parliament in the Liberal government, so it’s unclear who will represent their interests in Ottawa.

Campbell, who runs a mixed farm, said it’s time to move beyond the anger, resentment and the rhetoric about Western separation.

“I believe strongly that no matter our political differences, we can work beyond those and move my industry and our country forward because we have the responsibility to work together in a collaborative way.”

Campbell has invited Trudeau, to his farm, to discuss issues and challenges facing Western farmers – including trade disputes and how to cope with extreme weather.

“We have encountered drought and excess moisture in the same farming year… and we are looking for federal leadership to ensure that our operations remain sustainable so that we can continue to be an economic driver in this country,” he wrote.

“My hope is that you will seriously consider my invitation so that we can discuss how your government can work with farmers like me going forward. We are all best served by working in unison, rather than in opposition.”

