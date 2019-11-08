Farmfair International – Thursday results

EDMONTON, Alta. –The second day of Farmfair International featured four beef breed shows including national events for the Shorthorn and Gelbvieh.
The unofficial results are as follows:
Gelbvieh
(National Show)
Grand champion bull: SLC Strut 146E entered by Severtson Land and Cattle Co., Innisfail, Alta.
Reserve: DVE Davidson Mr February 50G entered by Davidson Gelbvieh, Ponteix, Sask.
Grand champion female: AWB Twin View Gayle 78E ET entered by Joe Barnett, Twin View Livestock, Parkbeg, Sask.
Reserve: DVE Davidson Ms Jennings 29C entered by Davidson Gelbvieh
Limousin
Grand champion bull: Greenwood Electric Impact ET entered by Greenwood Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.
Reserve: Greenwood God’s Country 706G ET entered by Greenwood Livestock
Grand champion female: Boss Lake Genetics of Parkland County, Alta., with Boss Lake Ms. Molly 814F
Reserve: Greenwood Livestock of Lloydminster with Greenwood Fundamental
Shorthorn
(National Show)
Grand champion bull: Bar 33 Easy Money 12E entered by Devan Nault, Bar 33 Ranch Ltd., Pierceland, Sask.
Reserve: SDTRK Cross Country 01G entered by Roy Chamberlain, Sidetrack Stock Farm, High River, Alta.
Grand champion female: Dungannon Ginny Maid 4G ET entered by Nate Rigney, Dungannon Stock Farm, Westlock, Alta.
Simmental
Grand champion bull: JT Greater Consensus 113E entered by John Dolliver, JT Livestock, Stettler, Alta.
Reserve: LKCC Bold Venture 194F entered by New Trend Livestock, Strathmore, Alta.
Grand champion female: New Trend Class Act 3E entered by Jacey Massey, New Trend Livestock
Reserve: Sunny Valley Payton 77E entered by Riley Chalack, Ultra Livestock, Carstairs, Alta.