Farmfair International – Thursday results

The grand champion bull at the national Gelbvieh show held during Farmfair International was named AWB Twin View Gayle 78E Et and was shown by Scott Severtson of Severtson Land and Cattle, Innisfail, Alta. | Barbara Duckworth photo

EDMONTON, Alta. –The second day of Farmfair International featured four beef breed shows including national events for the Shorthorn and Gelbvieh.
The unofficial results are as follows:

Gelbvieh

(National Show)

Grand champion bull: SLC Strut 146E entered by Severtson Land and Cattle Co., Innisfail, Alta.
Reserve: DVE Davidson Mr February 50G entered by Davidson Gelbvieh, Ponteix, Sask.
Grand champion female: AWB Twin View Gayle 78E ET entered by Joe Barnett, Twin View Livestock, Parkbeg, Sask.
Reserve: DVE Davidson Ms Jennings 29C entered by Davidson Gelbvieh

The grand champion Limousin bull at Farmfair International was Greenwood Electric Impact ET shown by Greenwood Livestock, Lloydminster. This bull is a son of the 2017 Farmfair supreme champion bull and was also grand champion earlier this fall of the Stockade Roundup in Lloydminster. Jaxon Payne is at the halter. | Barbara Duckworth photo

Limousin

Grand champion bull: Greenwood Electric Impact ET entered by Greenwood Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.
Reserve: Greenwood God’s Country 706G ET entered by Greenwood Livestock
Grand champion female: Boss Lake Genetics of Parkland County, Alta., with Boss Lake Ms. Molly 814F
Reserve: Greenwood Livestock of Lloydminster with Greenwood Fundamental

Shorthorn

(National Show)

Grand champion bull: Bar 33 Easy Money 12E entered by Devan Nault, Bar 33 Ranch Ltd., Pierceland, Sask.
Reserve: SDTRK Cross Country 01G entered by Roy Chamberlain, Sidetrack Stock Farm, High River, Alta.
Grand champion female: Dungannon Ginny Maid 4G ET entered by Nate Rigney, Dungannon Stock Farm, Westlock, Alta.

Reserve: Creekside Addies Present 10F entered by Wendy Bishop, Creekside Shorthorns, Holden, Alta.

Simmental

Grand champion bull: JT Greater Consensus 113E entered by John Dolliver, JT Livestock, Stettler, Alta.
Reserve: LKCC Bold Venture 194F entered by New Trend Livestock, Strathmore, Alta.
Grand champion female: New Trend Class Act 3E entered by Jacey Massey, New Trend Livestock
Reserve: Sunny Valley Payton 77E entered by Riley Chalack, Ultra Livestock, Carstairs, Alta.

