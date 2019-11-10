Deere previews next-generation combine

HANNOVER, Germany — John Deere previewed its twin-rotor X9 combine and a matching draper header designed for small grains and oilseeds, during Agritechnica in Hannover, Germany Nov. 10.

Matt Arnold, product manager in John Deere’s future combines division said the X9 is a productivity step beyond the S790, the largest Deere combine currently on the market.

“It’s the widest body in the industry. It gives us a lot more threshing, a lot more capacity,” Arnold said.

“This is a dual rotor, bringing in that extra capacity so we’re able to release the crop with two rotors, and not build up the density.”

He said the combine is designed for broad-acre production and tough conditions. Aimed at markets like found in Western Canada.

“Small grains crops, pulse crops, canola, high moisture crop, soybeans, anything that’s either tough to thresh, green-stem material, high-material content.”

He said it can handle tough conditions because of increased threshing and separation area, as well as a larger cleaning shoe, which, together provide more throughput capacity, can keep losses low.

The transport width of the tracked X9 is under 11-1/2-feet (3.5 meters).

A new industrial design language will also accompany the X9 Combine and draper.

Matt Eves is the front-end harvest equipment manager for John Deere and he said the new HDX series draper header was designed for small grains and oilseeds producers. It marries the terrain following ability of a draper header, but leaves a predetermined stubble height.

“What they (farmers) were looking for in a next generation platform was precision terrain following, and a versatile head that can cut off (the) ground for (crops like) canola. And have the feeding in an augered platform with reduced losses, while still having the performance of a draper for cereals,” Eves said.

The header’s hinged-frame design provides over one meter of wing travel on the outer float arm, to adjust up or down to follow the terrain and keep the stubble at a consistent height.

The attachment frame with gauge wheel on the back of the header and the hinged frame off the feeder house work together to keep stubble height consistent.

The draper has a factory installed vertical knife option mounted outboard on the header to cut through intertwined crops like canola.

The reel’s range has been increased over previous headers, and Eves said the patented hinge frame pivot design ensures a tighter reel to cutter-bar relationship.

It “reduces grain loss while cutting off the ground in oilseed rape and canola, while having that additional reach to pick up down crop in cereals like wheat and barley.”

The draper’s feed augers have fingers to help high volume crop like canola keep moving off the header towards and into the combine.

“The fingers are keeping that crop moving along the belt into the feeder house to ensure there is no grain loss, and for smoother feeding into the centre-feed section,” Eves said.

To help reduce losses from the header, it’s belt now has a crossed-patterned design to prevent grain from flowing forward towards the cutting knife.

Further information on the X9 Combine and HDX series draper header will be available when they are officially launched in June, 2020.