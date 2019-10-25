Saskatchewan farmers make good progress

WINNIPEG, Oct. 24 (MarketsFarm) – Farmers throughout Saskatchewan made good progress in their harvesting over the last week, according to the province’s latest weekly crop report.

With little precipitation during the week ended Oct. 21, the harvest rose from 69 to 83 per cent complete province-wide. However, it’s still 10 points behind the average pace. Also, the report noted some fields remain saturated with water especially those in the southern and east-central regions.

Most crop damage from the past week was due to lodging, strong winds and frost. Geese and other wildlife were problematic by feeding on swaths.

Across Saskatchewan, the spring wheat harvest reached 84 per cent complete, with durum close behind at 83 per cent. Canola made to 79 per cent finished and soybeans were at 37 per cent done.

Nevertheless, there was significant downgrading at grain elevators as crops had sprouted. With tough or damp crops use of aeration binds or grain dryers has remained necessary in many areas.

Cropland topsoil moisture ratings ranged from the northwest being 75 per cent adequate to surplus to the southeast at 100 per cent adequate to surplus.

It’s a similar story for hay land and pasture topsoil moisture levels. In the northwest, 72 per cent rated as adequate to surplus and the southeast and east-central regions were at 99 per cent adequate to surplus.