Rains slow Manitoba harvest: report

Winnipeg (MarketsFarm) – Widespread rainfall slowed harvest progress in Manitoba during the week ended Oct. 1, according to the latest crop report from Manitoba Agriculture.

Total harvest progress was pegged at 67 percent complete, which compares with the three-year average of 76 percent done.

On a crop-by-crop basis canola was only 69 percent harvested, which was 15 points off the average for the first week of October. Soybeans were 11 percent harvested, which compares with the 48 percent average.

The winter cereal harvest was complete, while spring wheat was 91 percent done and barley and oats both 97 percent complete. That compares with the three-year average for spring wheat of 95 percent combined and 96 percent for both barley and oats.

The quality of unharvested cereals, edible beans, and canola was declining due to repeated rains. Yields for soybeans were coming in lower than average, according to the report.