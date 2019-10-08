Late North American durum facing quality downgrades

Winnipeg (MarketsFarm) – Cool and wet conditions delaying harvest operations across the North American durum growing regions are cutting into the quality of the crop in both the United States and Canada, with widening price spreads likely going forward.

“It’s been a challenging harvest,” said Erica Olson, marketing specialist with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“We did have some good crop come off with good quality and yields, but a sizeable chunk of our durum is still out there,” said Olson noting that the Canadian crop was dealing with the same issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 10 percent of North Dakota’s spring wheat crop was still in the field as of Oct. 6, according to the weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop progress report. About 43 percent of Saskatchewan’s durum was also unharvested in the latest data out of that key durum-growing province.

“Going forward, we’re expecting prices for the highest quality top milling grades to continue to increase,” said Olson.

“Only about 30 percent of this crop will be number one and number two,” added Jerry Klassen, manager of Canadian operations with Swiss-based GAP S.A. Grains and Products in Winnipeg. He estimated another 30 percent at number three and the remaining 40 percent “number four or lower.”

“There will be some blending, there’s no doubt about,” said Klassen.

“For the first half of the crop year, the ones and twos will carry a significant premium over the threes,” said Klassen, but he expected that premium to narrow moving into the second half of the marketing year as the grain companies adjust their positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durum bids in North Dakota are currently topping out at about US$6.00 per bushel, which represents an improvement of about US$1.20 over the past month. Canadian prices have also rallied over the past month, with posted bids in the C$8.00 to C$8.50 area.

Back in the fields yesterday and here we are today! #harvest19 pic.twitter.com/kBpsFYGyUr — Josh Umscheid (@bigslicksprayin) October 8, 2019

Klassen said the current strength in durum prices was tied to commercial traders in the middle, with large sales on the books they now need to cover. That previously contracted business will be filled early in the new calendar year. At that time the market will likely shift as the end users will then also face tighter supplies and higher prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Europe did have some challenges with their crop as well, and we’ve been seeing good demand from Italy this year,” said Olson. She added that there was potential demand in North Africa, as Morocco’s crop was smaller on the year.

Klassen said Italy has a big program on already, but won’t be making additional purchases until January. Algeria was also well covered for the time being, but he said Morocco would likely need to buy “a couple hundred thousand tonnes” in the next month or two.

Lower quality durum will likely end up in domestic feed channels, but Klassen said the Southeast Asian fish feeding market has also been a buyer in the past. They will buy feed durum with higher protein levels, but that market may not be as strong this year due to lower average proteins.

Canada’s 2019/20 durum crop is estimated at 4.998 million tonnes by Statistics Canada, which would be down from the 5.745 million tonnes grown the previous year. U.S. durum production is estimated at 1.560 million tonnes by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, down by about half a million tonnes from 2018/19.