Late Canadian mustard crop facing quality downgrades

Winnipeg (MarketsFarm) – An early blast of snow and cold temperatures across the Canadian Prairies has delayed harvest operations for a mustard crop that was already running behind normal, with quality downgrades expected for any mustard still in the field.

“It has to be absolutely flattened,” said mustard buyer Walter Dyck of Olds Products in Lethbridge, Alta. on the effect of the recent snow on the mustard crop.

He estimated that about 50 percent of the country’s mustard crop was still unharvested ahead of the snow that hit southern Alberta and Saskatchewan over the last weekend of September, as a cool and damp September had already caused delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything just combined to give us a late harvest, and that has been prolonged,” said Dyck.

“There’s a significant amount that’s out there, and there are definitely concerns about the quality,” said Dyck. He said the moisture was causing sprouting, which was a situation not seen in the mustard market for many years.

However, “we had enough that came off early, and there are good stories for this year’s crop as well,” said Dyck.

“There’s no doubt there will be some blending,” said Dyck on the lower quality mustard likely to come. In addition to the better mustard that came off earlier in the year, he said there was also a good carryover of yellow mustard from 2018.

The likelihood of lost yields and quality downgrades has not yet shown itself in the cash market, with a large portion of the country’s mustard grown under contract.

Yellow mustard is currently priced around 36 to 37 cents per bushel, while brown mustard bids top out at 30 cents, according to Prairie Ag Hotwire data.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the latest harvest problems, mustard acres were also lower to begin with this year. As a result, “signals are telling me that we’ll see spot prices climb off their lows and want to move higher,” said Dyck. “The big question is just getting it off.”

Canadian mustard production for 2019 is currently estimated at 141,200 tonnes by Statistics Canada, which compares with the 173,600 tonnes grown the previous year.