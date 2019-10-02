GrainsConnect opens Huxley terminal

GrainsConnect Canada has officially opened an inland storage terminal in east-central Alberta, helping add capacity to its growing network.

At full operation, the terminal near Huxley, Alta., will load more than 130 rail cars in less than 14 hours, bringing what the company says will be efficiency and reliability to farmers.

“Our mission at GrainsConnect Canada is to help the family farm,” Warren Stow, company president, said in a news release.

“We’re growers too and we understand the importance and value of a partner. We want to be the area’s number one partner.”

The Huxley elevator is GrainsConnect’s fourth terminal, joining those in Vegreville, Alta., and Reford, Sask., and Maymont, Sask.

Construction of the Huxley terminal has created employment in the community, the company said, and will have a team ready to help farmers by offering competitive prices and easy-to-understand terms.

The team includes general manager Chad Dettmer and operations manager Wayne Sharp, as well as merchants Brittany McCook and Darcy Wagstaff.

“We’re proud to contribute to the economic growth in these communities,” Stow said in the release.

“By hiring local merchants and supporting community initiatives where we build, we don’t just do business in these communities but truly become part of the family farm.”

Prior to opening, the company said more than 400 farmers and family members toured the facility.

In addition to the terminals, GrainsConnect, which is owned by Australian grain handler GrainCorp and Japanese co-operative Zen-Noh Grain, plans to build the Fraser Grain Terminal at the Port of Vancouver.

GrainsConnect and Parrish & Heimbecker have signed an agreement to make the Fraser terminal a 50-50 joint venture. The facility will have capacity to export up to four million tonnes of wheat, barley, oilseeds, pulses and other commodities per year.

Contact jeremy.simes@producer.com