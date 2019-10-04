Federated Co-op helps food centre expand

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. announced Oct. 2 it is providing $500,000 to help the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre’s expansion project in Saskatoon.

The Food Development Centre is a non-profit organization that assists food processors in developing products to take to market.

It’s currently undergoing a 20 percent expansion, which is expected to increase value-added processing, extrusion capacity and research and development.

As well, the Food Centre’s estimated $7.5 million expansion is expected to have new equipment that includes a new bottling line and a pasteurization system for canning low-acid foods, which isn’t currently commercially available in Western Canada.

Pickles are one of the first products in development for the new equipment, which is a collaboration between FCL and the Prairie Fresh Food Corp.

FCL’s donation helped kick-off Agriculture Month in Saskatchewan.