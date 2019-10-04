Federated Co-op helps food centre expand

Dan Prefontaine, Food Centre president hands jars of BBQ sauce to Saskatchewan agriculture minister David Marit and Ron Healey, FCL's vice president of Ag and Consumer Business at the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre in Saskatoon, Oct. 4. | William DeKay photo

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. announced Oct. 2 it is providing $500,000 to help the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre’s expansion project in Saskatoon.

The Food Development Centre is a non-profit organization that assists food processors in developing products to take to market.

It’s currently undergoing a 20 percent expansion, which is expected to increase value-added processing, extrusion capacity and research and development.

As well, the Food Centre’s estimated $7.5 million expansion is expected to have new equipment that includes a new bottling line and a pasteurization system for canning low-acid foods, which isn’t currently commercially available in Western Canada.

Pickles are one of the first products in development for the new equipment, which is a collaboration between FCL and the Prairie Fresh Food Corp.

FCL’s donation helped kick-off Agriculture Month in Saskatchewan.

