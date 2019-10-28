CN workers in strike position

About 3,000 workers at Canada’s largest railway company could go on strike as early as Nov. 19.

Last month, members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) including conductors, trainpersons and yard workers voted 99.2 percent in favour of strike action.

The union will give at least 72 hours’ notice of any strike action, according to a TCRC new release dated Oct. 28.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Canadian National in hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement,” said TCRC president Lyndon Isaak.

“To that end, we will not be bargaining in the press or discussing the sticking points publicly at this time.”

The union and the company have been in negotiations for the past six months and have been working with federal mediators for the past four months.

The legally mandated conciliation period ended Oct. 25.

The next round of talks with the company and federal mediators is set for November 12.

The previous collective agreement between TCRC members and CN expired in late July.