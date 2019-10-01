Chicken recall expanded

A recall of cooked diced chicken products due to potential listeria contamination was vastly expanded yesterday based on results from a Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigation.

After announcing the recall of seven chicken products Sept. 27, the CFIA expanded its list Sept. 30 to 51 cooked chicken products. A full list can be found here.

The products were distributed nationally to hotels, restaurants and institutions and are being recalled by the industry.

“Consumers should not consume, and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products,” the CFIA said in a news release.

“If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness in connection with cooked chicken, the CFIA said. That investigation has been ongoing for several months.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to place of purchase.

Food contaminated by listeria may look and smell fine but if eaten can cause vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.