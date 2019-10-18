Canadian canola deliveries hit weekly record

Winnipeg (MarketsFarm) – Canadian farmers made record deliveries of canola into the commercial pipeline during the second week of October, according to the latest Canadian Grain Commission data.

Wet weather, including heavy snow in some regions, continued to keep farmers off of their fields across much of Western Canada, but producers were actively delivering canola and other grains.

Farmers delivered 719,300 tonnes of canola into commercial positions during the week ended Oct. 13, according to the CGC. That was roughly double what moved the previous week and represents a record weekly total in data going back to 2007.

Exports and domestic usage were both up slightly on the week, but the record producer deliveries saw visible supplies rise to 1.086 million tonnes, from 977,600 tonnes the previous week. That marks the first time visible canola supplies have been above one million tonnes in the 2019/20 crop-year-to-date.