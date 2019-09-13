Statistics Canada forecasts near record corn crop

Winnipeg,(MarketsFarm) – Canada’s corn crop is forecast to be the second largest on record despite a delayed start to spring seeding, as yields showed an improvement from earlier forecasts, according to updated production estimates from Statistics Canada, released Sept. 12.

Using a combination of satellite imagery, previous survey data, and agro-climatic data, the latest Statistics Canada report pegged Canada’s 2019/20 corn crop at 14.1 million tonnes. That compares with the August estimate of 13.6 million tonnes and the 13.9 million tonne crop grown the previous year. Average corn yields across the country were pegged at 153.6 bushels per acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of that total, Ontario’s corn crop is forecast at slightly below 9.0 million tonnes, which compares with the August forecast of 8.6 million tonnes and the 8.8 million tonnes grown the previous year. Average Ontario corn yields were raised to 162.5 bu/ac, from 156.1 bu/ac in August. While that’s still down from the 166.0 bu/ac average yields reported in 2018, planted area was up on the year.

Corn production in Manitoba is forecast at 1.5 million tonnes, which would be a new record for the province and well above the 1.2 million grown in 2018. Average corn yields in the province were forecast at 133.2 bu/ac.

The Canadian soybean crop is forecast at 6.5 million tonnes, which would be up by about 300,000 tonnes from the August estimate but still below the 7.3 million tonnes grown the previous year. Of the total, Ontario’s estimated 3.9 million tonne crop would be up by 200,000 from an earlier estimate but below the 4.2 million tonne crop grown in 2018.