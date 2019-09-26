Saskatchewan farmers make some progress

WINNIPEG (MarketsFarm) – Thanks to warm and dry weather farmers in Saskatchewan were able to make headway into this year’s harvest, according to the province’s latest crop report released Thursday.

Overall, 39 percent of the harvest has been completed for the week ended Sept. 23, for a gain of 16 points from the previous week. However, combining operations remain well behind the fiver-year average of 62 percent complete. The East Central region was the least along at 22 percent and the Southwest was furthest at 58 percent complete.

About 17 percent of Saskatchewan’s canola was in the bin with another 61per cent that was swathed or ready to straight-combine.