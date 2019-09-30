Liberals hint at AgriStability support

The federal Liberals are hinting that more money could be available for farm business risk management programs.

The party’s platform says it would expand support for farmers who face major environmental and business risks, if re-elected Oct. 21.

The document refers to the review of BRM programs, with a focus on AgriStability.

“(We) are prepared to increase federal support to farmers to help them manage risks beyond their control,” it says.

The Liberals say they will work on tax measures to make intergenerational farm transfers easier.

ADVERTISEMENT

As well, they plan changes at Farm Credit Canada.

“To give food producers and processors better and more timely support, and to meet our goal of making Canada the world’s second-largest exporter of agricultural products by 2025, we will merge existing financial and advisory services currently scattered between several agencies into Farm Credit Canada, whose mandate will be expanded and enhanced,” the platform said. “The new entity, Farm and Food Development Canada, will serve as a single point of service to help all parts of Canada’s food economy develop, grow and export to new markets.”

The government would increase the new agency’s capital lending ability by up to $5 billion per year.

Compensation for all supply-managed sectors, including processors, will be forthcoming.

Forward. That’s the name of our platform. And that’s the direction we’re going – because we can’t afford to go back. Read our plan here ⬇️ #ChooseForward https://t.co/gOsJLyeGYR ADVERTISEMENT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 29, 2019

A new technology fund through Western Economic Diversification would help farmers and others participate in the clean economy.

The platform also says the Liberals would not bring back the long-gun registry.

The full platform is available at liberal.ca.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com