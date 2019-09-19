JBS uses satellite views to prove sustainability

The Brazilian meat giant tracks cattle sources from space for its domestic operations to ease environmental concerns

SAO PAULO, Brazil (Reuters News Agency)— The world’s largest meat packer, JBS SA, is monitoring the origin of the cattle it buys in Brazil amid heightened concerns about environmental preservation and sustainable business practices, its chief executive officer said on Sept. 11.

Speaking at an industry event in São Paulo, Gilberto Tomazoni said the company is using satellite technology to monitor a 450,000 sq. kilometre area of Brazil to guarantee it is not buying cattle from deforested areas.

“We need to offer what the consumer wants. We cannot do that without worrying about the environment and animal welfare,” Tomazoni said. “This is fundamental to our business.”

The executive noted a new generation of consumers believe that “modern agriculture” destroys the planet. He called that perception misguided given that such up-to-date methods allow JBS and others to produce more food with far fewer resources.

His remarks come as fires burning in parts of the Amazon rainforest have sparked a global outcry against Brazil for allegedly failing to protect what is widely viewed as a key bulwark against global climate change.

Last month, local media reported JBS had been buying cattle from ranchers operating on deforested land in the Amazon, a claim denied by the company, which is the world’s largest producer of beef, chicken and leather products.

In a statement sent to Reuters, however, JBS admitted at the time that surveying indirect cattle suppliers was challenging due to a lack of public databases that would allow development of a proper monitoring system.