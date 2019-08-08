Your reading list

Ranch rodeo

Riley Regier mugs a cow in the wild cow milking event with help from the Outside Circle ranch team members Titus and Jeff Kropf and Tate Snodgrass. | Mike Sturk photo

Ranches from across Western Canada competed in the Nanton Ranch Rodeo July 19-20, which was held in Nanton, Alta. | Mike Sturk photos

Wacey Marr from the Bluebird Valley Ranch team ropes a cow in the wild cow milking event. | Mike Sturk photo

Members of the White Moose ranch team — Quinn Hawk, Nevada Rowe, Amanda Schmidt and Shae Lynn Quiring — deliver the milk in the wild cow milking event. | Mike Sturk photo

Kendall Miller, left, and John Esser of the Esser Livestock team prepare a calf for branding. | Mike Sturk photo

The Douglas Lake Ranch team of Josh Friesen, Joe Roberson, Curt Martindale and Travis Freeman compete in the branding event. | Mike Sturk photo

 

