Ranches from across Western Canada competed in the Nanton Ranch Rodeo July 19-20, which was held in Nanton, Alta. | Mike Sturk photos
Wacey Marr from the Bluebird Valley Ranch team ropes a cow in the wild cow milking event. | Mike Sturk photo
Members of the White Moose ranch team — Quinn Hawk, Nevada Rowe, Amanda Schmidt and Shae Lynn Quiring — deliver the milk in the wild cow milking event. | Mike Sturk photo
Kendall Miller, left, and John Esser of the Esser Livestock team prepare a calf for branding. | Mike Sturk photo
The Douglas Lake Ranch team of Josh Friesen, Joe Roberson, Curt Martindale and Travis Freeman compete in the branding event. | Mike Sturk photo
