Canadian soybean/corn crops down on the year: Statistics Canada

Winnipeg – Poor spring planting conditions followed by hot and dry July weather likely hurt soybean and corn yields in eastern Canada this year, resulting in smaller crops, according to Statistics Canada’s Production of Principal Field Crops report, released Aug. 28.

Nationally, the Canadian soybean crop is forecast at 6.2 million tonnes, which would be down by one million from the previous year. Of that total, Ontario’s estimated 3.7 million tonne crop would be down by 500,000 tonnes on the year. Average Canadian yields of 40.2 bushels per acre are expected to be down by 5.2 per cent from 2018/19.

For corn, “Poor planting conditions throughout Eastern Canada due to cold and wet conditions caused some farmers to delay planting,” said Statistics Canada. “Ontario and Quebec received considerable heat combined with little rain throughout July, and this may have further affected the corn for grain crop.”

Ontario corn yields are forecast to be down by 6.0 per cent on the year, hitting 156.1 bu/ac. However, seeded area was up 4.6 per cent and total production in the province is only forecast to fall by 1.6 per cent, to 8.6 million tonnes.

Total Canadian corn production for 2019/20 is forecast at 13.6 million tonnes, which compares with 13.9 million the previous year.