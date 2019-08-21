Baby food, chicken face recall

Baby food potentially containing insect matter and cooked, diced chicken potentially contaminated with listeria are subject to recall, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports.

Heinz brand turkey stew baby food for babies eight months and older, in the 213 millilitre size, has been recalled following a consumer complaint of insects in the product. The food has been distributed in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. The CFIA is investigating the complaint and issued the recall on Aug. 16. No illnesses were reported in connection with the product, the agency said.

Rosemount cooked, diced chicken meat in the 4.54 kilogram size is the other product subject to recall as of Aug. 18.

Health Canada reported that as of Aug. 18, there are seven confirmed cases of listeria-related illness, one each in British Columbia and Manitoba and five in Ontario. Six people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak.

The product was distributed across Western Canada and possibly nationally to hotels, restaurants and various institutions, the CFIA said. Those who think they’ve become ill from eating the product should contact a doctor.

Food contaminated with listeria may look and smell fine but symptoms after eating it include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The CFIA said it is continuing its investigation, which may lead to further product recalls.