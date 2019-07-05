Study seeks ranchers’ opinions on conservation

Farmers and ranchers in the four western provinces are being asked to give opinions on conservation programs.

A research study conducted by Jeremy Pittman of the University of Waterloo seeks to determine which species-at-risk and endangered species conservation programs are most popular with landowners.

Multisar (multiple species at risk) and the Alberta Conservation Association are collaborating with Pittman on the study, according to the Oldman Watershed Council, which also encouraged participation.

Pittman did not return calls for more information but preamble to the survey indicates the information gathered will be used to determine how programs can be designed to best align with working farms and ranches.

An on-line survey is available and participants can enter a draw as a reward for filling out the survey if they wish.

The study has received ethics clearance though the U of W research ethics committee, which gives some weight to assurances that names will not appear in any thesis or report that results.

Upon finishing the survey, respondents will be asked if they are willing to participate in a face-to-face interview associated with the project.

The survey can be found online here.