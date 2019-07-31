Rising markets pounded down

Commodity markets that had been showing some signs of improvement in recent weeks took a beating for the second day in a row. And day two was far worse than one.

Canola was down in the ICE market more than one percent July 31, about 0.5 the day before. It faired better than soybeans on both days, with the July 31 trade in Chicago for September off by nearly two percent, falling 16.75 US cents on the day to finish at US$8.67-50 per bushel.

September corn was down 11 cents to just over $4, a 2.75 percent cut.

Same month spring wheat on Chicago was off 9 cents to $5.19-75.

Live cattle, feeders and lean hogs all were down. The Canadian dollar was even off slightly at 75.9 Canadian cents. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 25 US cents, to US$58.30 per barrel.

Canola finished the ICE-y day at C$443.30, down $5.10 for November. March was hit harder at $5.70 off, settling at $458.10 per tonne.

A mild, cooler than normal summer weather prediction and moderate chances of rain for the American Midwest are increasing the quality of the crop, though it is still well behind normal development and yield potential according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Trade talks between China and the U.S. don’t appear to be improving, as a result traders optimism around soybean appears to be declining.

Wheat prices saw what appeared to be technical adjustments related to soy and corn despite some poorer European and Russian crop prospects due to drought and heat during flowering and filling.

Name / Contract High Low Last Change Settlement Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/31/2019) 448.40 443.30 443.30 -5.10 443.30 Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/31/2019) 456.20 451.00 451.00 -5.50 451.00 Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/31/2019) 463.20 458.10 458.10 -5.70 458.10 Canola May 2020 (updated 1:14PM(CST) on 7/31/2019) 467.60 463.70 463.80 -5.40 463.80 Canola Jul 2020 (updated 1:17PM(CST) on 7/31/2019) 473.20 468.70 469.20 -4.70 469.20 Soybean Aug 2019 882.00 862.75 862.75 -16.00 862.75 Soybean Sep 2019 887.25 867.50 867.50 -16.75 867.50 Soybean Nov 2019 900.00 880.00 880.25 -16.50 880.25 Soybean Jan 2020 913.25 893.50 893.50 -16.50 893.50 Soybean Mar 2020 925.25 907.00 907.25 -15.00 907.25 Soybean May 2020 936.00 919.25 919.50 -13.75 919.50 Soybean Meal Aug 2019 301.40 297.70 297.80 -2.50 297.80 Soybean Meal Sep 2019 303.70 299.70 300.00 -2.70 300.00 Soybean Meal Oct 2019 305.50 301.30 301.70 -2.80 301.70 Soybean Oil Aug 2019 28.35 27.75 27.80 -0.51 27.80 Soybean Oil Sep 2019 28.51 27.85 27.93 -0.51 27.93 Soybean Oil Oct 2019 28.64 27.98 28.05 -0.52 28.05 Corn Sep 2019 413.75 400.00 400.25 -11.00 400.25 Corn Dec 2019 423.50 409.50 409.75 -11.25 409.75 Corn Mar 2020 433.50 420.00 420.50 -10.50 420.50 Corn May 2020 437.50 425.75 426.00 -9.50 426.00 Corn Jul 2020 441.00 430.00 430.25 -9.00 430.25 Oats Sep 2019 257.00 255.00 256.75 -0.75 256.75 Oats Dec 2019 264.00 262.00 264.00 0.25 264.00 Oats Mar 2020 267.50 266.50 267.50 -1.25 267.50 Oats May 2020 268.25 268.25 268.25 0.25 268.25 Oats Jul 2020 268.00 268.00 268.00 0.25 268.00 Wheat Sep 2019 500.50 484.50 486.50 -10.75 486.50 Wheat Dec 2019 505.25 490.75 492.75 -10.25 492.75 Wheat Mar 2020 514.75 500.75 503.00 -9.50 503.00 Wheat May 2020 520.00 507.00 509.50 -8.50 509.50 Wheat Jul 2020 522.25 510.00 513.00 -7.25 513.00 Spring Wheat Sep 2019 528.75 518.75 519.75 -9.00 519.75 Spring Wheat Dec 2019 541.50 532.25 533.50 -7.00 533.50 Spring Wheat Mar 2020 554.25 547.50 548.00 -6.25 548.00 Spring Wheat May 2020 558.00 556.50 556.50 -6.25 556.50 Spring Wheat Jul 2020 568.25 565.50 565.50 -5.50 565.50 Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019 434.50 421.25 422.25 -11.25 422.25 Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019 451.75 439.00 440.50 -10.50 440.50 Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020 468.25 455.75 457.25 -10.25 457.25 Hard Red Wheat May 2020 479.25 468.00 468.25 -10.50 468.25 Hard Red Wheat Jul 2020 484.25 473.75 473.75 -10.25 473.75 Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 106.90 106.90 106.90 -1.20 106.90 Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 107.65 107.65 107.65 -1.43 107.65 Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019 112.23 112.23 112.23 -1.23 112.23 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 141.53 141.53 141.53 -1.58 141.53 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019 142.45 142.45 142.45 -1.60 142.45 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 142.55 142.55 142.55 -1.33 142.55 Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019 79.33 79.33 79.33 -2.98 79.33 Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019 71.00 71.00 71.00 -3.00 71.00 Lean Hogs (Pit) Dec 2019 70.28 70.28 70.28 -3.00 70.28 Canadian Dollar Aug 2019 0.7616 0.7590 0.7590 -0.0017 0.7590 Crude Oil WTI Sep 2019 58.82 57.97 58.30 0.25 58.30

Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/31/2019