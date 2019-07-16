Your reading list

LIVE BLOG: Ag in Motion 2019

Ag in Motion runs through Thursday July 18 northwest of Saskatoon, near Langham, Sask. | Paul Yanko photo

Ag in Motion is underway for its fifth consecutive year.

The show, located northwest of Saskatoon near Langham, Sask., runs through Thursday July 18th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Western Producer reporters are on the ground at the show and will be posting stories, photos and videos throughout the duration of the show. This page will be updated continuously during show hours to reflect that content.

A little rain was falling at the Ag in Motion site Tuesday afternoon. | Paul Yanko photo

Working on convincing mom and dad that a new tractor is required. | Paul Yanko photo

The show grounds from atop AGI’s grain handling system – it’s 120 steps to the top, in case you were wondering… | Paul Yanko photo

