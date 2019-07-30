Grain World Crop Tour – 2019

Crop scouts participating in the Grain World Crop Tour examine crop conditions across the Prairies and then compare notes to come up with yield estimates.

On July 30th scouts will depart from Edmonton, Saskatoon, Yorkton, and Winnipeg and tour fields on the way to Regina, where FarmLink Marketing Solutions Neil Townsend and Jon Driedger will present findings and analysis, and Drew Lerner from World Weather Inc will present a fall-weather forecast.

This page will be updated as information comes in from the tour.

This barley crop in Rosthern, Sask could yield up to 80 bps #GrainWorld19 #croptour #westcdnag pic.twitter.com/lC03nyUAO8 — The Western Producer (@westernproducer) July 30, 2019

