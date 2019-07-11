Grain commodities up after WASDE

Prices were up across the board today, as the latest USDA estimates showed smaller wheat crops in Europe, projected smaller corn and bean crops in the United States and relatively flat production globally for soybeans and corn.
Elevator prices for canola in northwestern Saskatchewan rose slightly, to reach $420.78 per tonne, about $9.54 per bushel, while spring wheat at the same locations were about $233.44 or $6.35, also up slightly, according to the PDQ system maintained by Alberta Wheat.
On American futures markets, ICE canola November ended the day at up $5.10, at $446.10 per tonne.
Chicago soybeans were up 3.25 U.S. cents on the day, reaching $8.96 per bu. for July and $8.99 for November. Corn was a bigger winner, hitting $4.47-75 per bu. up 13.5 cents for July and 9.25 cents on the September contract, getting to $4.44-25. The World Agriculture Supply and Demand report put the American corn crop at 13.875 billion bu. with average yields at 166 bu. per acre.
Wheat was up more than four percent after the WASDE suggested that the world is growing less than earlier thought and stocks are disappearing faster than expected. A hot, dry period is hitting central Europe, pulling back yields, however that crop will still finish as much as 10 percent ahead of last year’s droughty season. Russia has reported that its planned 2.76 billion bu. crop remains flat to predictions.
Durum prices in southeastern Saskatchewan were holding their own at about $6.75 per bu. Yellow peas in the same location were selling for about $227 per tonne.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center is suggesting there will be a shift of the current El Niño conditions into ENSO – neutral later this month or in August, and this could last into winter. The news added to the uncertainties of supply in North America and other parts of the world, such as Australia.
|Name / Contract
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Settlement
|Canola Jul 2019 (updated 4:05PM(CST) on 7/10/2019)
|448.90
|446.10
|446.10
|5.10
|446.10
|Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/11/2019)
|448.40
|444.10
|446.10
|0.30
|446.10
|Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/11/2019)
|455.20
|451.60
|453.40
|0.50
|453.40
|Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:14PM(CST) on 7/11/2019)
|461.70
|458.50
|461.00
|1.50
|461.00
|Canola May 2020 (updated 12:46PM(CST) on 7/11/2019)
|467.50
|464.00
|466.30
|1.30
|466.30
|Soybean Jul 2019
|896.25
|890.75
|896.25
|3.25
|895.00
|Soybean Aug 2019
|899.50
|887.25
|899.00
|4.50
|897.75
|Soybean Sep 2019
|905.25
|893.25
|905.00
|4.75
|903.75
|Soybean Nov 2019
|917.75
|905.50
|917.25
|4.50
|916.25
|Soybean Jan 2020
|929.25
|917.50
|928.75
|4.25
|928.00
|Soybean Mar 2020
|939.00
|926.00
|938.50
|4.25
|937.50
|Soybean Meal Jul 2019
|311.60
|309.30
|311.60
|2.50
|311.00
|Soybean Meal Aug 2019
|313.00
|309.30
|312.40
|1.70
|312.40
|Soybean Meal Sep 2019
|314.60
|310.80
|314.00
|1.60
|314.10
|Soybean Oil Jul 2019
|28.08
|27.75
|28.07
|0.10
|27.97
|Soybean Oil Aug 2019
|28.25
|27.94
|28.18
|0.09
|28.16
|Soybean Oil Sep 2019
|28.35
|28.08
|28.29
|0.09
|28.27
|Corn Jul 2019
|448.00
|433.25
|447.75
|13.50
|442.25
|Corn Sep 2019
|444.75
|426.50
|444.25
|9.25
|443.00
|Corn Dec 2019
|448.50
|430.25
|448.00
|8.50
|446.75
|Corn Mar 2020
|454.75
|437.00
|454.50
|8.25
|453.50
|Corn May 2020
|457.25
|441.00
|457.00
|7.50
|456.25
|Oats Jul 2019
|281.00
|281.00
|281.00
|5.25
|275.75
|Oats Sep 2019
|279.75
|272.25
|278.25
|4.75
|276.00
|Oats Dec 2019
|281.25
|273.00
|280.75
|5.25
|280.75
|Oats Mar 2020
|283.75
|278.00
|283.75
|4.75
|281.25
|Oats May 2020
|282.25
|282.25
|282.25
|4.50
|277.75
|Wheat Jul 2019
|536.25
|514.25
|536.25
|24.50
|535.50
|Wheat Sep 2019
|523.00
|500.25
|521.50
|16.75
|522.25
|Wheat Dec 2019
|533.75
|511.25
|532.75
|16.00
|533.00
|Wheat Mar 2020
|545.75
|524.25
|544.75
|15.25
|545.00
|Wheat May 2020
|551.00
|530.00
|550.50
|14.75
|551.00
|Spring Wheat Jul 2019
|533.50
|522.50
|522.50
|-4.25
|522.50
|Spring Wheat Sep 2019
|544.75
|524.25
|539.00
|10.25
|539.00
|Spring Wheat Dec 2019
|557.25
|538.00
|552.75
|10.75
|552.75
|Spring Wheat Mar 2020
|571.25
|552.75
|566.25
|9.25
|566.25
|Spring Wheat May 2020
|578.50
|561.00
|576.00
|10.25
|576.00
|Hard Red Wheat Jul 2019
|461.25
|439.00
|461.25
|20.00
|439.00
|Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019
|462.50
|435.25
|461.50
|20.00
|462.00
|Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019
|482.00
|456.25
|481.25
|18.75
|481.75
|Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020
|501.25
|476.75
|500.25
|17.25
|500.75
|Hard Red Wheat May 2020
|513.50
|490.75
|513.00
|16.50
|513.25
|Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019
|107.88
|107.88
|107.88
|0.25
|107.88
|Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019
|109.33
|109.33
|109.33
|0.35
|109.33
|Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019
|113.78
|113.78
|113.78
|0.30
|113.78
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019
|142.63
|142.63
|142.63
|0.28
|142.63
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019
|143.28
|143.28
|143.28
|0.43
|143.28
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019
|143.43
|143.43
|143.43
|0.60
|143.43
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Jul 2019
|71.60
|71.60
|71.60
|-0.15
|71.60
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019
|79.18
|79.18
|79.18
|-2.55
|79.18
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019
|71.60
|71.60
|71.60
|-1.65
|71.60
|Canadian Dollar Jul 2019
|0.7667
|0.7646
|0.7647
|-0.0005
|0.7647
|Crude Oil WTI Aug 2019
|60.94
|60.14
|60.16
|-0.27
|60.16
Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/11/2019
