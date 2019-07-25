Georgia auctioneer named world champ at Stampede

A fast talker from Georgia is this year’s international champion auctioneer.

Tim Yoder chanted his way through two days of competition at the Calgary Stampede and is going home with a cheque for $10,000 and a berth at the world championship held next year at Nashville, Tennessee.

He graduated from auctioneer school in 2013 and now sells cattle one day at South Central Livestock in Fitzgerald, Georgia, in the middle of cow-calf country. He also sells cars twice a week.

He has entered other competitions but this is his first major win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It means more to me than any other contest I could win,” he said.

“There were 27 other great auctioneers that competed and any one of them could have won it.”

At 29, he is already a seasoned auctioneer and advises anyone interested in the life to find a reputable school to learn the fundamentals.

“Then, find a mentor to help you out in the business. If you can find someone to take you under their wing and show you the ropes of auctioneering, that is the best way to get into the business of auctioneering,” he said.

He and his wife, Gina, and two children also have an organic dairy farm and raise meat goats and beef cattle.