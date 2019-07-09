Canola up, while cereals fall on good weather

November canola finished up 80 cents to $448.10 per tonne on the ICE futures market. January improved 90 cents to finish $454.90 and reaching out to May 2020 things improved $1.90 on the day, pushing it to $468.

Wheat and corn took a hit to prices as those futures felt the pressure of a wide variety of weather forecasts that call for heat, rain, cooler weather and the possibility of a big low forming up in the American Gulf Coast region that might flick some moisture as far north as the Midwest.

All that uncertainty appeared to weigh heavily on the American grain trade, which has been largely supportive of poorer crop conditions across the corn belt and in big parts of the Great Plains.

An American crop condition report yesterday also showed improvement for both corn and soybeans, with warm weather and limited rainfall over the recent five days. U.S. wheat crops have not been helped with the wet conditions, with the first harvests underway in the southern states.

While corn prices were lower on the day, soybeans were more optimistic, as the same crop condition report showed slower planting and diminishing yields. Last week’s inventory report from the USDA put ending stocks 100 million bushels lower than the previous report.

August soybean futures finished the day on Chicago 7 U.S. cents higher at $8.86 per bushel and November at $9.04-25.

The next major USDA report will be out on Thursday and that should put some more numbers behind inventory and crop condition.

Name / Contract High Low Last Change Settlement ADVERTISEMENT Canola Jul 2019 (updated 9:28AM(CST) on 7/9/2019) 434.00 434.00 434.00 -4.40 434.00 Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/9/2019) 451.50 447.10 448.10 0.80 448.10 Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/9/2019) 458.30 454.60 454.90 0.90 454.90 Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:13PM(CST) on 7/9/2019) 464.80 461.70 462.30 1.90 462.30 Canola May 2020 (updated 1:13PM(CST) on 7/9/2019) 470.50 467.40 468.00 1.90 468.00 Soybean Jul 2019 882.75 870.75 882.75 7.50 881.25 Soybean Aug 2019 886.25 871.75 ADVERTISEMENT 886.00 7.00 886.25 Soybean Sep 2019 892.25 878.00 891.75 6.50 892.00 Soybean Nov 2019 904.75 890.25 904.25 6.50 904.50 Soybean Jan 2020 916.50 902.25 916.25 6.75 916.00 Soybean Mar 2020 926.00 911.75 925.75 7.00 925.50 Soybean Meal Jul 2019 307.90 303.70 307.90 3.70 306.50 Soybean Meal Aug 2019 309.40 304.00 309.20 3.40 308.90 Soybean Meal Sep 2019 311.20 305.70 310.90 3.50 310.70 Soybean Oil Jul 2019 27.88 27.82 27.88 0.02 27.82 Soybean Oil Aug 2019 28.14 27.74 28.01 0.02 28.04 Soybean Oil Sep 2019 28.25 27.88 28.13 0.01 28.17 Corn Jul 2019 437.75 429.25 431.75 -6.75 432.25 Corn Sep 2019 439.50 429.00 432.50 -7.00 432.75 Corn Dec 2019 443.50 433.25 437.25 -6.50 437.25 Corn Mar 2020 450.50 441.00 444.50 -6.00 444.00 Corn May 2020 452.75 444.75 448.00 -5.75 447.75 Oats Jul 2019 274.00 274.00 274.00 -2.50 276.50 Oats Sep 2019 285.00 273.75 274.75 -3.25 274.25 Oats Dec 2019 284.50 275.00 276.00 -3.25 276.00 Oats Mar 2020 279.75 279.75 279.75 -3.25 283.00 Oats May 2020 278.50 278.50 278.50 -3.00 281.50 Wheat Jul 2019 513.75 508.50 509.75 -7.00 508.50 Wheat Sep 2019 511.00 498.75 502.75 -8.25 503.75 Wheat Dec 2019 522.75 511.25 515.50 -7.25 516.00 Wheat Mar 2020 535.00 524.00 528.75 -6.50 529.25 Wheat May 2020 540.00 530.25 535.50 -5.50 535.50 Spring Wheat Jul 2019 533.50 532.50 533.25 -1.00 533.25 Spring Wheat Sep 2019 534.00 525.00 526.00 -6.50 526.00 Spring Wheat Dec 2019 549.00 538.75 540.50 -5.75 540.50 Spring Wheat Mar 2020 563.25 553.75 555.50 -5.50 555.50 Spring Wheat May 2020 571.75 564.00 564.00 -5.50 564.00 Hard Red Wheat Jul 2019 443.00 439.00 440.50 -1.50 439.00 Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019 440.25 430.50 439.25 -1.50 438.75 Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019 462.00 452.50 461.00 -1.50 460.50 Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020 482.00 473.50 481.75 -1.75 481.00 Hard Red Wheat May 2020 495.50 487.50 495.50 -1.50 494.00 Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 108.13 108.13 108.13 1.98 108.13 Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 109.30 109.30 109.30 1.90 109.30 Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019 113.70 113.70 113.70 1.83 113.70 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 142.88 142.88 142.88 3.98 142.88 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019 143.13 143.13 143.13 4.38 143.13 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 143.03 143.03 143.03 4.15 143.03 Lean Hogs (Pit) Jul 2019 71.38 71.38 71.38 1.30 71.38 Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019 79.08 79.08 79.08 3.00 79.08 Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019 71.00 71.00 71.00 3.00 71.00 Canadian Dollar Jul 2019 0.7630 0.7620 0.7620 -0.0019 0.7620 Crude Oil WTI Aug 2019 58.19 57.29 57.81 0.15 57.81

Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/9/2019