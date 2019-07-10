Canola gains, others wait on WASDE

July canola finished up $7.90 per tonne, while the rest of the contracts fell on the day, down between $3.30 in nearer months and $2.30 in later ones. July settled at $448.90, playing catch up from a soft day on Tuesday for July and stronger ones for the remainder of the contracts.
On American markets corn, soybeans and wheat all climbed in anticipation of the USDA’s supply and demand estimates out tomorrow.
Soybeans were up on American markets, with July contracts gaining 10.25 U.S. cents on the day to finish at $8.93 per bushel, while August futures rose 8.5 cents to reach $8.94-50.
Wheat on Chicago saw hard red winter contract prices gaining 1.5 cents to finish at $4.40-75 for September. Spring wheat futures added 1.75 cents to end at $5.28-25.
USDA reported that nearly half of the American winter wheat was in the bin and that might have held a lid on prices to some degree. Spring wheat yields in the U.S. are expected to be better than average, however the number of acres that will be harvested successfully is yet to be well understood, as rain kept many from being planted and some of those that were some were lost to flooding.
Whether the market has correctly predicted WASD estimates will also be better understood by tomorrow afternoon.
|Name / Contract
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Settlement
|Canola Jul 2019 (updated 4:02AM(CST) on 7/10/2019)
|448.90
|448.90
|448.90
|7.90
|448.90
|Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/10/2019)
|451.60
|445.50
|445.50
|-3.30
|445.50
|Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:18PM(CST) on 7/10/2019)
|458.20
|452.60
|452.80
|-2.70
|452.80
|Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:18PM(CST) on 7/10/2019)
|464.50
|459.40
|459.70
|-2.20
|459.70
|Canola May 2020 (updated 1:18PM(CST) on 7/10/2019)
|469.80
|464.90
|465.20
|-2.30
|465.20
|Soybean Jul 2019
|893.00
|880.75
|893.00
|10.25
|893.00
|Soybean Aug 2019
|895.25
|881.25
|894.50
|8.50
|893.50
|Soybean Sep 2019
|901.00
|887.00
|900.25
|8.50
|899.25
|Soybean Nov 2019
|913.50
|899.25
|912.75
|8.50
|912.00
|Soybean Jan 2020
|925.25
|911.50
|924.50
|8.25
|923.50
|Soybean Mar 2020
|935.00
|921.50
|934.25
|8.50
|933.25
|Soybean Meal Jul 2019
|309.10
|306.30
|309.10
|1.20
|308.70
|Soybean Meal Aug 2019
|311.00
|307.10
|310.70
|1.50
|310.40
|Soybean Meal Sep 2019
|312.70
|309.10
|312.40
|1.50
|312.20
|Soybean Oil Jul 2019
|28.08
|27.75
|27.97
|0.09
|27.75
|Soybean Oil Aug 2019
|28.30
|27.84
|28.09
|0.08
|28.13
|Soybean Oil Sep 2019
|28.41
|27.97
|28.20
|0.07
|28.24
|Corn Jul 2019
|434.75
|428.00
|434.25
|2.50
|433.75
|Corn Sep 2019
|436.50
|427.00
|435.00
|2.50
|434.75
|Corn Dec 2019
|441.00
|431.50
|439.50
|2.25
|439.25
|Corn Mar 2020
|447.50
|438.75
|446.25
|1.75
|445.75
|Corn May 2020
|450.50
|442.75
|449.50
|1.50
|449.50
|Oats Jul 2019
|275.75
|275.75
|275.75
|1.75
|274.00
|Oats Sep 2019
|276.00
|272.75
|273.50
|-1.25
|274.00
|Oats Dec 2019
|277.50
|275.00
|275.50
|-0.50
|275.50
|Oats Mar 2020
|279.00
|279.00
|279.00
|-0.75
|279.75
|Oats May 2020
|277.75
|277.75
|277.75
|-0.75
|278.50
|Wheat Jul 2019
|512.50
|506.00
|511.75
|2.00
|508.00
|Wheat Sep 2019
|506.75
|498.00
|504.75
|2.00
|503.25
|Wheat Dec 2019
|518.25
|511.00
|516.75
|1.25
|515.75
|Wheat Mar 2020
|531.00
|524.00
|529.50
|0.75
|528.50
|Wheat May 2020
|537.00
|530.75
|535.75
|0.25
|534.00
|Spring Wheat Jul 2019
|533.50
|526.75
|526.75
|-6.50
|526.75
|Spring Wheat Sep 2019
|532.50
|525.00
|528.50
|2.00
|528.50
|Spring Wheat Dec 2019
|545.75
|539.00
|542.00
|1.00
|542.00
|Spring Wheat Mar 2020
|560.50
|553.50
|556.75
|0.75
|556.75
|Spring Wheat May 2020
|568.75
|564.25
|568.00
|3.50
|568.00
|Hard Red Wheat Jul 2019
|444.00
|441.25
|441.25
|0.75
|444.00
|Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019
|442.75
|434.25
|441.50
|2.25
|439.75
|Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019
|463.50
|455.75
|462.50
|1.50
|461.25
|Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020
|483.50
|476.25
|483.00
|1.25
|480.75
|Hard Red Wheat May 2020
|496.75
|490.00
|496.50
|1.00
|494.75
|Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019
|107.63
|107.63
|107.63
|-0.50
|107.63
|Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019
|108.98
|108.98
|108.98
|-0.33
|108.98
|Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019
|113.48
|113.48
|113.48
|-0.23
|113.48
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019
|142.35
|142.35
|142.35
|-0.53
|142.35
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019
|142.85
|142.85
|142.85
|-0.28
|142.85
|Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019
|142.83
|142.83
|142.83
|-0.20
|142.83
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Jul 2019
|71.75
|71.75
|71.75
|0.38
|71.75
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019
|81.73
|81.73
|81.73
|2.65
|81.73
|Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019
|73.25
|73.25
|73.25
|2.25
|73.25
|Canadian Dollar Jul 2019
|0.7651
|0.7611
|0.7623
|0.0002
|0.7623
|Crude Oil WTI Aug 2019
|60.47
|58.35
|60.25
|2.42
|60.25
Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/10/2019
Comments