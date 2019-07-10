Canola gains, others wait on WASDE

July canola finished up $7.90 per tonne, while the rest of the contracts fell on the day, down between $3.30 in nearer months and $2.30 in later ones. July settled at $448.90, playing catch up from a soft day on Tuesday for July and stronger ones for the remainder of the contracts.

On American markets corn, soybeans and wheat all climbed in anticipation of the USDA’s supply and demand estimates out tomorrow.

Soybeans were up on American markets, with July contracts gaining 10.25 U.S. cents on the day to finish at $8.93 per bushel, while August futures rose 8.5 cents to reach $8.94-50.

Wheat on Chicago saw hard red winter contract prices gaining 1.5 cents to finish at $4.40-75 for September. Spring wheat futures added 1.75 cents to end at $5.28-25.

USDA reported that nearly half of the American winter wheat was in the bin and that might have held a lid on prices to some degree. Spring wheat yields in the U.S. are expected to be better than average, however the number of acres that will be harvested successfully is yet to be well understood, as rain kept many from being planted and some of those that were some were lost to flooding.

Whether the market has correctly predicted WASD estimates will also be better understood by tomorrow afternoon.

Name / Contract High Low Last Change Settlement Canola Jul 2019 (updated 4:02AM(CST) on 7/10/2019) 448.90 448.90 448.90 7.90 448.90 Canola Nov 2019 (updated 1:19PM(CST) on 7/10/2019) 451.60 445.50 445.50 -3.30 445.50 Canola Jan 2020 (updated 1:18PM(CST) on 7/10/2019) 458.20 452.60 452.80 -2.70 452.80 Canola Mar 2020 (updated 1:18PM(CST) on 7/10/2019) 464.50 459.40 459.70 -2.20 459.70 Canola May 2020 (updated 1:18PM(CST) on 7/10/2019) 469.80 464.90 465.20 -2.30 465.20 Soybean Jul 2019 893.00 880.75 893.00 10.25 893.00 Soybean Aug 2019 895.25 881.25 894.50 8.50 893.50 Soybean Sep 2019 901.00 887.00 900.25 8.50 899.25 Soybean Nov 2019 913.50 899.25 912.75 8.50 912.00 Soybean Jan 2020 925.25 911.50 924.50 8.25 923.50 Soybean Mar 2020 935.00 921.50 934.25 8.50 933.25 Soybean Meal Jul 2019 309.10 306.30 309.10 1.20 308.70 Soybean Meal Aug 2019 311.00 307.10 310.70 1.50 310.40 Soybean Meal Sep 2019 312.70 309.10 312.40 1.50 312.20 Soybean Oil Jul 2019 28.08 27.75 27.97 0.09 27.75 Soybean Oil Aug 2019 28.30 27.84 28.09 0.08 28.13 Soybean Oil Sep 2019 28.41 27.97 28.20 0.07 28.24 Corn Jul 2019 434.75 428.00 434.25 2.50 433.75 Corn Sep 2019 436.50 427.00 435.00 2.50 434.75 Corn Dec 2019 441.00 431.50 439.50 2.25 439.25 Corn Mar 2020 447.50 438.75 446.25 1.75 445.75 Corn May 2020 450.50 442.75 449.50 1.50 449.50 Oats Jul 2019 275.75 275.75 275.75 1.75 274.00 Oats Sep 2019 276.00 272.75 273.50 -1.25 274.00 Oats Dec 2019 277.50 275.00 275.50 -0.50 275.50 Oats Mar 2020 279.00 279.00 279.00 -0.75 279.75 Oats May 2020 277.75 277.75 277.75 -0.75 278.50 Wheat Jul 2019 512.50 506.00 511.75 2.00 508.00 Wheat Sep 2019 506.75 498.00 504.75 2.00 503.25 Wheat Dec 2019 518.25 511.00 516.75 1.25 515.75 Wheat Mar 2020 531.00 524.00 529.50 0.75 528.50 Wheat May 2020 537.00 530.75 535.75 0.25 534.00 Spring Wheat Jul 2019 533.50 526.75 526.75 -6.50 526.75 Spring Wheat Sep 2019 532.50 525.00 528.50 2.00 528.50 Spring Wheat Dec 2019 545.75 539.00 542.00 1.00 542.00 Spring Wheat Mar 2020 560.50 553.50 556.75 0.75 556.75 Spring Wheat May 2020 568.75 564.25 568.00 3.50 568.00 Hard Red Wheat Jul 2019 444.00 441.25 441.25 0.75 444.00 Hard Red Wheat Sep 2019 442.75 434.25 441.50 2.25 439.75 Hard Red Wheat Dec 2019 463.50 455.75 462.50 1.50 461.25 Hard Red Wheat Mar 2020 483.50 476.25 483.00 1.25 480.75 Hard Red Wheat May 2020 496.75 490.00 496.50 1.00 494.75 Live Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 107.63 107.63 107.63 -0.50 107.63 Live Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 108.98 108.98 108.98 -0.33 108.98 Live Cattle (Pit) Dec 2019 113.48 113.48 113.48 -0.23 113.48 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Aug 2019 142.35 142.35 142.35 -0.53 142.35 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Sep 2019 142.85 142.85 142.85 -0.28 142.85 Feeder Cattle (Pit) Oct 2019 142.83 142.83 142.83 -0.20 142.83 Lean Hogs (Pit) Jul 2019 71.75 71.75 71.75 0.38 71.75 Lean Hogs (Pit) Aug 2019 81.73 81.73 81.73 2.65 81.73 Lean Hogs (Pit) Oct 2019 73.25 73.25 73.25 2.25 73.25 Canadian Dollar Jul 2019 0.7651 0.7611 0.7623 0.0002 0.7623 Crude Oil WTI Aug 2019 60.47 58.35 60.25 2.42 60.25

Prices updated at 1:20PM(CST) on 7/10/2019