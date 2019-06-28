Extensions granted for mandatory driver training

Alberta farmers and school bus drivers can get a time extension to meet new training requirements that were introduced last year for Class 1 and Class 2 licences.

The provincial transportation department said today that farmers and farm workers can apply for an extension so they would have until March 1, 2021 to meet training and testing requirements for a Class 1 licence. New school bus drivers can have until July 31, 2020 to meet requirements for a Class 2 licence.

Provincial transportation minister Rick McIver said both types of drivers indicated they needed more time to adjust to Mandatory Entry Level Training so the deadlines were extended.

Farmers and farm workers can apply for the extension until Nov. 30, 2020. They must pass an “enhanced knowledge” and road test before March 1, 2021 to keep their commercial licence, the department said.