Alberta trade mission planned for Japan, South Korea

Alberta’s trade minister will soon be off to Japan and South Korea to promote the province’s agriculture and forestry industry, aiming to expand market access and diversification.

Tanya Fir will travel to Tokyo and Seoul from June 5-11.

She is travelling on behalf of Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen.

The province said in a news release the mission will focus on engaging agricultural importers, promoting the safety of Alberta’s agriculture products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This mission shows private and public-sector actors in Japan and Korea that Alberta is open for business,” Fir said in the news release.

“Market access and diversification is a critical issue for Alberta’s farmers, ranchers and food and forestry manufacturers, and I’m proud to be part of this mission to promote our world-class agricultural and forestry sectors, and open more doors for Alberta producers and processors so they can continue to grow and succeed here at home.”

Fir will join Jim Carr, the federal minister of international trade diversification, for the trip, as well as officials from other provinces and representatives from Canadian agriculture industry associations.

The total estimated cost of the mission is $32,331.

Contact jeremy.simes@producer.com