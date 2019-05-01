Seeding underway in Manitoba: Report

Winnipeg – Spring seeding is underway across much of Manitoba, according to the first crop report of the season from the provincial agriculture department for the week ended April 30.

Spring cereals and peas were being seeded across most of the province, while central and Interlake regions also saw some corn and fababeans go in the ground. Some early potatoes were also being planted in south-central areas.

The overall seeding pace ranged from less than five per cent in parts of the northwest to as high as 15 per cent farther south.

Winterkill for cereals and forages was reportedly low across most of Manitoba, although some damage was reported in the east.

Hay and pastureland was starting to green up, according to the report, although the regrowth was slower than normal with more moisture needed in many areas.