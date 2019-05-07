Record large March Canadian canola stocks: report

Winnipeg – Canadian canola supplies as of March 31, 2019 of just over 10 million tonnes marked a new record for the date, according to the latest stocks of principal field crops report from Statistics Canada, released May 7.

The government agency pegged canola supplies in the country at the end of March at 10.019 million tonnes. That was up by 10.5 per cent from the previous year, and compares with the five-year average of 8.680 million tonnes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of that total, on-farm stocks of 8.838 million tonnes were also a new record for March 31, and well above the previous five-year average of 7.151 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, Canadian barley stocks as of March 31 hit their lowest level in records going back to 1981, with only 2.488 million tonnes on-hand in 2019. That compares with 3.390 million the previous year and the five-year average of 3.940 million tonnes.

Oat stocks were also tight, with 1.401 million tonnes in the country as of March 31. That was down by 33.4 per cent from 2018 and well below the five-year average of 1.914 million tonnes.

All-wheat stocks of 15.694 million tonnes were down by 4.3 per cent from the previous year and the tightest since 2016. Of that total, durum stocks of 3.915 million tonnes were up by 18 per cent on the year and compare with the five-year average of 3.327 million tonnes.

Pea and lentil stocks were both down slightly from their year-ago levels, at 1.401 million and 1.363 million tonnes respectively.