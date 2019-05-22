Dryness becoming a concern across Manitoba

WINNIPEG (MarketsFarm) – Although dry conditions have aided the pace of planting across Manitoba’s farmland, the lack precipitation has now become a concern, according to Manitoba Agriculture’s weekly crop report.

Issued May 21, the report stated seeding across the province for major crops were about 75 percent complete to complete, with some crops having emerged.

In the Southwest region, planting of spring wheat and cereals were about 90 percent complete. Canola was at 70 percent, soybeans at 50 percent and corn at 70 percent. Cooler temperatures and a lack of soil moisture have slowed germination and emergence.

The growth of winter wheat and fall rye were in danger of being stunted.

In the Northwest, spring wheat was 95 percent planted, canola was 70 to 90 percent and soybeans were 25 to 30 percent. The Pas area was the exception, as planting was just getting underway.

Soil moisture was rated a good throughout most of the region, but the east side was dry.

Lacking meaningful precipitation, the Central region was said to be dry. In much of the region seeding of wheat, barley, oats and field peas were either complete or very close to being finished. Potatoes were 95 to 100 percent complete; canola was 90 to 95 percent, soybeans 90 percent, sunflowers 85 percent and field beans 40 to 60 percent.

In the Eastern region, spring wheat planting was nearing completion, corn was 95 percent complete and canola was 80 to 90 percent. Sunflowers were 95 percent complete and soybeans were 80 percent.

Hay fields were 90 percent fair to poor condition and 10 percent very poor. Pastures were 70 percent fair to poor and 30 percent very poor.

The majority of cereal crops throughout the Interlake region are 85 to 100 percent planted. Canola was at 70 to 95 percent complete, corn at 90 percent and soybeans at 60 to 90 percent.