Cooler air, soil temperatures slow seeding in Manitoba

WINNIPEG – With air and soil temperatures below average, spring planting across Manitoba has been generally slow so far, according to Manitoba Agriculture. Planting is expected to pick up as both temperatures improve.

In the department’s second crop report of 2019, farmers in the southwest region of the province had planted approximately 10 to 15 percent of their crops overall. Peas were at 50 percent completed, spring wheat was 40 percent, while barley and oats were 25 to 30 percent. There were limited acres of canola, corn and soybeans.

Winter wheat and fall rye were said to be in good shape, but growing slowly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The southwest received very little precipitation in the last week and there are reports of dry conditions.

Rain and snow fell on the northwest region, which added to the slow pace of seeding. Farmers have seeded 15 to 20 percent of their peas, with spring wheat at five to 10 percent. Planting of canola and fababeans has begun.

Soil moisture in the northwest ranges from normal to dry.

The central region has seen farmers plant 35 to 45 percent of their barley, oats and spring wheat. Corn was at 15 to 25 percent completed. Farmers were just beginning to plant canola, flax, soybeans and sunflowers after waiting for soil temperatures to rise. About 75 percent of the region’s potato crop was in the ground. Peas were at 40 to 50 percent.

Farmers in the eastern region have planted up to 75 percent of their spring wheat, but corn was far behind at only five percent due to wet conditions. Approximately five to 10 percent of the winter wheat suffered from winterkill.

Soil moisture in the east was rated as adequate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Interlake, farmers have been hampered by cold soil conditions. Although the majority of their pea acres have been planted, but planting of canola and oats was just starting.

Soil conditions in the region are said to be drier than normal.