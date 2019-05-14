Ardent to close four U.S. flour mills

American flour maker Ardent Mills is closing four U.S. flour plants, the company announced recently.

Flour mills in Macon, Georgia, Loudonville, Ohio, and Red Lion Pennsylvania, will close on June 30.

An Ardent Mill in Rush City, Minnesota, will cease operations in early 2020.

The closures are necessary “based on an analysis of current and anticipated demand and to enhance the efficiency of the Ardent Mills network,” the company said in a May 10 news release.

The company gave no indication that Ardent’s Canadian operations will be affected.

Ardent’s Canadian assets include mills in Montreal, Mississauga, Ont., and Saskatoon.

After the U.S. closures, Ardent Mills will operate 35 flour mills in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The company said it will look for ways to help displaced employees, including placement at other Ardent Mills locations, career support, and other transitional assistance.

“These decisions are difficult, especially because of the impact on our valued team members,” said Dan Dye, chief executive officer of Ardent Mills.

“However, this is a critical step to put greater focus and investment on the rest of our plants,” he said.

“Our growth plan calls for strategic investments in our unmatched network of community mills. These changes allow us to grow accordingly and better meet customer needs.”

Ardent Mills is a leading North American flour-milling and ingredient company based in Denver, Colorado.

