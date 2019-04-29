Stock growers set up relief fund for Biggar fire

The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association has taken action to help ranchers affected by fire.

A relief fund has been established to help those in the Biggar area where fire raged for days last week.

“Losing 22,000 acres of grass is a devastating setback,” said SSGA president Bill Huber in a news release. “Cattle will have to be fed, which means ranchers will need feed and transportation.”

He said an estimated 120 kilometres of fence have also been destroyed and the replacement cost is about $3,000 per km.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire began April 22 and was brought under control by April 25.

Those who want to contribute to the fund, or ranchers who need help, can call the SSGA office or visit the SSGA website at www.skstockgrowers.com.

Ranchers do not have to be SSGA members to qualify for help.

The SSGA previously launched a wildfire relief fund after the horrific fires of October 2017, which killed about 800 cattle and bison and burned 80,000 acres of grass. One man was also killed during the firefighting efforts and others were injured.

That effort raised about $500,000 in cash and in-kind donations, including a $100,000 contribution from the provincial government.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com