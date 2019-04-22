P&H outlines expansion plans

Winnipeg-based grain handler Parrish & Heimbecker is bolstering its Canadian milling operations with an expansion project that is expected to double capacity at the company’s Hamilton, Ont., flour mill.

The P&H flour mill in Hamilton opened for business in 2017 and was the first new flour mill to be built in Ontario in 75 years.

The expansion was announced April 16 and is scheduled for completion in 2020.

The company also plans to expand its terminal storage and shipping facilities at Hamilton, although P&H officials were not immediately available to share details.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are dedicated to continuing to make strategic investments to bring global opportunities to the Canadian farmgate and look forward to continuing to maintain first class partnerships with agricultural producers across Canada,” John Heimbecker, executive vice-president of Parrish & Heimbecker and president of the company’s grain division, said in a news release.

P & H also announced plans last week to expand its crop inputs offerings through new infrastructure investments, including a new fertilizer tower in Kerwood, Ont. The new tower will triple fertilizer blending capacity at Kerwood.

We’re proud to announce expansion plans for our Hamilton flour mill & grain terminal as well as continued investments in crop inputs capabilities. Get the details here: https://t.co/SIA3VsHvxc #OntAg #grainmarketing pic.twitter.com/ZXqdZ1a9eQ ADVERTISEMENT — Parrish&Heimbecker (@ParrishHeimbeck) April 16, 2019

Kerwood’s fertilizer mixer will be designed to uniformly apply micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers and liquid additives for more consistent distribution.

Parrish & Heimbecker is a privately owned Canadian company, with more than 60 locations in Canada.

P & H is also partnering with GrainsConnect Canada to build a new grain export terminal on the West Coast.

The Fraser Grain Terminal in Surrey, B.C., received permit approval late last year following regulatory approval in November 2018.

The new Fraser Grain Terminal is expected to handle four million tonnes each year and is scheduled for late 2020.

As well, last year the company announced plans to add a new 6,000 tonne fertilizer warehouse, and grain handling and storage upgrades at its Parrish Siding facility near Watrous, Sask.

The grain facility upgrades are expected to be completed in July of 2019.