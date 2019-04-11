Goat code of practice to be updated

An update to the 2003 code of practice for the care and handling of goats in Canada was announced April 11 by the National Farm Animal Care Council.

The update was initiated by the Canadian National Goat Federation and will use the NFACC’s process for developing and updating livestock codes of practice.

A survey to learn the top welfare concerns regarding goats is now open to anyone with an interest in providing input. It can be found at www.nfacc.ca/codes-of-practice/goats and remains open until May 2.

Information gathered from that process is intended to inform further discussions and analysis by representatives in the goat industry, researchers, government personnel and animal welfare advocates.

The updated code is projected to be completed by fall 2021.

The NFACC is also updating the codes of practice for dairy cattle and for livestock transportation.