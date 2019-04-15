CFIA finds hundreds of food contamination cases from China

In the past two years the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has detected many problems with Chinese food products imported into Canada.

Examples include metal in minced garlic, glass in bamboo shoots and sesame paste noodles, heavy metals in candy, harmful material in roasted garlic and herb breaded fillets, harmful metals in haddock fillet and mandarin oranges in light syrup, parasites in wild cod fillets, chemicals in a rice alcoholic beverage and unlabeled allergens such as peanuts, according to a spreadsheet provided to The Western Producer through an access to information request.

The CFIA spreadsheet documents all instances where the agency detected problems with food or food ingredients imported into Canada from China, including the description of the product and issue found.

From the beginning of January 2017 to end of February 2019, the CFIA detected possible problems with 889 food products imported into Canada from China.

Here is the CFIA spreadsheet: CFIA_ChinaFood

Do you think Canada should increase inspections of Chinese food products imported into Canada?

Contact robin.booker@producer.com