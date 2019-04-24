Canadian farmers intending to plant more wheat, less canola – StatsCan

April 24 (Reuters) – Canadian farmers anticipate planting more acres of wheat, corn, dry peas and oats compared to 2018 levels, while seeding intentions for canola, soybeans and lentils have declined, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Wednesday.

The survey, conducted between March 1 to 31, found that the intentions may be influenced by ongoing issues such as lower prices for some crops as a result of global supply, tariffs and decreased foreign demand due to trade issues. Canola in particular, with limited access to the Chinese market, may have some farmers considering seeding fewer acres.

NOTE: Grain traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 21.8 million acres, all-wheat at 24.8 million acres; durum at 5.2 million acres, oats at 3.3 million acres, barley at 6.9 million acres, flax at 1.0 million acres and peas at 3.9 million acres.