Sask. Conservative MP will not seek re-election

Southwestern Saskatchewan Conservative MP David Anderson has announced he will not seek re-election this fall.

In a statement released March 4, he said it had been an honour to serve Cypress Hills-Grasslands, but the time had come to step down.

Anderson was first elected in 2000 and served in several capacities, including agriculture critic in opposition and parliamentary secretary to the minister of agriculture and the Canadian Wheat Board while in government.

“It is my expectation that Andrew Scheer and his caucus will form the next government of Canada, and I give them my support and best wishes,” he said.

